Beautiful summer weekend, but coastal concerns remain

TRACKING ERIN

Erin, no longer a Tropical system, is well out to sea but dangerous waves and rip currents will continue to impact the entire coastline of New England today. HIGH SURF ADVISORIES are in place through this evening. The highest waves will transition to east-facing coastline. The threat for rip currents will remain with us through Sunday.

SUMMERY WEEKEND AHEAD

Highs will climb into the 80s both today and Sunday with a bit more in the way of humidity, dew points climb back into the 60s, which means it will be a little more sticky. Plenty of sunshine today and again on Sunday, but clouds will be on the increase during Sunday afternoon as a front approaches from the west and a system from our south. Right now it looks like the shower and storm activity will be more scattered in nature, but southeast MA may see a bit more in the way of rain depending on how close storm to our south tracks to us.

Comfortable and drier conditions arrive Tuesday and stick around through the rest of the work week.

Enjoy your Saturday!

