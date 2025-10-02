The Life of a Showgirl is almost here and the party is coming to Mendon

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl” is almost here and if you’re looking for a place to watch the premiere, the Mendon Twin Drive-In has got you covered.

Owner and Swiftie Dad Michael Andelman says Swift events started when he couldn’t score concert tickets months ago. Andelman says he tailored the drive-in and it drew in thousands, now it’s tradition!

“They are all going to be dressed in their best Taylor outfits, they are going to come in swarms of Swifties. They are going to bracelet trade, they are going to embrace each other, they’re going to have the most fun,” said Andelman.

Andelman tells Boston 25 News they are expecting thousands at their premiere event. The drive-in has been around for decades, now in the hands of four generations. “We now have four generations of families that have come to the Mendon Twin Drive In. I brought my son when he was three before I owned it, he just left for college,” said Andelman.

The event is only $12 per person.

“Is she announcing a new tour? Is she announcing a wedding date? My feeling is, my prediction and I have no inside information we’re going to get some major Taylor announcements tomorrow, but what’s the best part of a concert? The Tailgate,” said Andelman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

