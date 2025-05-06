‘Suspicious’ fires at former site of Waltham’s Fernald School being investigated as arson

Recent fires at the former site of a school in Waltham are being investigated as arson, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office said Tuesday.

Fire officials said there have been four fires at the former Fernald School since December.

Firefighters responded to the most recent fire on April 19. Crews found heavy flames in both the Schoolhouse/Gym and the other the Manual Training Building. The fire went to four alarms and firefighters battled the flames for more than six hours before finally getting it under control.

After examining both structures, investigators from the Waltham Fire Department, Waltham Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office believe the fires were set intentionally and separately.

“These buildings were vacant, but any structure fire is inherently dangerous,” said Chief Mullin. “Firefighters confronted heavy smoke and flames venting out the windows. They were present when the roof of one building collapsed and the first floor of another collapsed into the basement. First responders, curious onlookers, and even the person or persons responsible could have been injured or worse.”

Investigators believe the April 19 fires could be related to two fires; the first on December 14, 2024, that caused minor damage to the Chapel of the Holy Innocents. The second was reported in the late morning of January 18, 2025, at Chipman Hall, causing catastrophic damage that included a roof collapse.

All four fires took place on Saturdays.

The Fernald Development Center, established in 1848, was the fi rst institution that served people with developmental disabilities in the Western Hemisphere.

Anyone with knowledge of the fires is asked to share it with investigators by calling the Arson Watch Reward Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that helps investigators solve the crime.

