‘Suspicious’ death in New Hampshire prompts investigation, Attorney General says

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced that an investigation is being conducted following a ‘suspicious death’ in Berlin.

Authorities say that a woman was found dead inside a restaurant on Hillside Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are under investigation.

The statement concluded by saying, “More information will be released as it becomes available without impacting the integrity of the investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group