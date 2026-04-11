Suspended Massachusetts state trooper arrested again from March incident

Suspended Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Gagnon has been arrested and charged again.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office tells Boston 25’s Ted Daniel that Gagnon was arrested on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on March 10.

Massachusetts state trooper charged in alleged assault on child Courtesy: Plympton Police Department

Gagnon was charged with unlawful wiretap and violation of an abuse prevention order. Gagnon will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday, April 13.

Boston 25 also reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for details on the matter, who provided the following comment.

<i>“The Massachusetts State Police stands firmly against all forms of domestic violence and took definitive action in this case to relieve the Trooper of duty and suspended him without pay in December 2025. We will follow the court proceedings as part of our ongoing personnel investigation and await the outcome of that process.” </i> — Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson

Gagnon was initially arrested on November 25, 2025, after an investigation determined that he had assaulted his child. He was charged with domestic assault and battery on a child under 14. He was taken into custody by Plympton police and released the following day after posting a $1000 bail.

Court documents reported that the juvenile victim had told authorities that Gagnon would strike him “in the face with a closed fist, injuring his eye and face area.”

The Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST) announced that Gagnon was suspended on December 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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