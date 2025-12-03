POST Commission suspends license of Massachusetts state trooper charged in alleged assault on child

The Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST) on Wednesday announced the suspension of a Massachusetts State Police Trooper’s law enforcement license after he allegedly assaulted his child.

On November 25, Trooper Michael Gagnon was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and battery on a child under 14.

According to court documents, police spoke with the Department of Children and Families, which reported that a juvenile victim said his father allegedly struck him in the face with a closed fist, injuring his eye and face area.

Gagnon allegedly told the child not to tell his mother, and to say a whiffle ball bat accidentally caused the mark on his face.

The police report states the injury happened while the child was visiting his father, as Gagnon and his wife were going through a divorce.

The child’s mother told investigators the juvenile would allegedly throw “tantrums” whenever it was time to visit his father.

She consulted his physician, who advised her to bring the child to a therapist, where the allegations were reported.

Gagnon posted $1,000 bail and was released Nov. 26.

Gagnon is scheduled back in court next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

