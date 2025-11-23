Suspects sought after man robbed of gold chains, struck by car in violent Boston assault

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery in Boston earlier this month.

Detectives say the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, near 100 Washington Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The victim was robbed of his gold chains at knifepoint, then struck by a small red Chevrolet before being punched and kicked repeatedly, according to the Boston Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the vehicle’s license plate is unknown, police on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspects and the red car involved, with the hope that the public recognizes them.

Boston assault suspects (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be submitted via CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or online.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

