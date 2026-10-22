Suspected Cambridge shooter ordered held without bail

Suspected Memorial Drive shooter Tyler Brown, confined to a wheelchair and still wearing a wrapping around his arm, appeared in Middlesex Superior Court Thursday for a Dangerousness Hearing to determine if he can be released.

Brown has been held in custody since his arrest on May 11th for allegedly opening fire on vehicles on busy Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

Dramatic cell phone video recorded at the scene showed a man, allegedly Brown, firing a rifle into traffic on Memorial Drive.

A total of 15 victims were identified as being affected by the incident, two of whom were seriously injured.

Brown himself was shot by a state trooper at the scene and was hospitalized for gunshot wounds to his body, including his head and leg.

Authorities allege that, just before the shooting, Brown was scheduled to meet his probation officer about suspected drug use, which would have violated the terms of his parole on a 2020 gun conviction in Suffolk County.

In September, Tyler Brown pleaded not guilty to 43 counts against him, including six counts of armed assault to murder.

At Thursday’s Dangerousness Hearing, prosecutors moved to keep Brown held without bail, alleging he is too dangerous to release.

Brown’s defense lawyer did not object

In Middlesex County Superior Court, Prosecutor Nicole Allain presented the judge with evidence including video of the Memorial Drive shooting, a probable statement, and Tyler Brown’s in-state and out-of-state criminal record.

Superior Court judge Kristen Buxton found Tyler Brown too dangerous to release.

“The court makes a finding that he does pose that danger by clear and convincing evidence; there’s no opposition by the defendant. And the court will detain Mr. Brown without bail,” Judge Buxton ordered.

Brown will be held without bail and has a pretrial conference scheduled for December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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