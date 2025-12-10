Suspect turns himself into authorities after shots-fired incident in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. — A man turned himself into authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to a shots-fired incident in Braintree back in November.

22-year-old Avonte Taylor turned himself into Quincy District Court in connection with the incident on Alfred Road back on November 25.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at about 8:18 pm, Braintree Police Dispatch received several calls reporting “4 to 5 gunshots” in the Alfred and Joseph Road area.

Officers arrived on-scene quickly and located several witnesses who allegedly saw the suspect open fire and flee the area.

There were no injuries reported or discovered. The bullets also did not hit any residences nearby.

Taylor is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on December 16.

Braintree Police believe that this was a targeted incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

