Suspect on the run after Lawrence police officer dragged 2 blocks during traffic stop

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police are searching for a suspect who they said seriously injured an officer Tuesday night.

The police department said the injured officer was dragged about two blocks by a car he was conducting a traffic stop on.

The initial stop happened Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East Haverhill Street and Kendall Street, according to police.

During the stop, police said officers found the driver had a revoked license and the passenger was wanted on two active arrest warrants.

While officers were taking the driver into custody, police allege the passenger got into the driver’s seat in an attempt to flee the scene.

They said the officer tried to stop them and became entangled with the car as it drove away. That’s when the officer was dragged for two blocks, sustaining serious injuries.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital in Boston.

Police have not released any more information about the driver or the suspect who dragged the officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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