Suspect in Kirk killing charged with aggravated murder as prosecutor says DNA found on gun trigger

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Prosecutors brought a murder charge Tuesday against the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk and outlined evidence, including a text message confession to his partner and a note left beforehand saying he had the opportunity to kill one of the nation’s leading conservative voices “and I’m going to take it.”

DNA on the trigger of the rifle that killed Kirk also matched that of Tyler Robinson, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said while outlining the evidence and announcing charges that could result in the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

The prosecutor said Robinson, 22, wrote in one text that he spent more than a week planning the attack on Kirk, a prominent force in politics credited with energizing the Republican youth movement and helping Donald Trump win back the White House in 2024.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Gray said.

Kirk was gunned down Sept. 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby building on the campus in Orem, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Robinson appeared briefly Tuesday before a judge by video from jail. He nodded slightly at times but mostly stared straight ahead as the judge read the charges against him and appointed an attorney to represent him. Robinson’s family has declined to comment to The Associated Press since his arrest.

Charlie Kirk Shot This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 shows Tyler Robinson. (Utah Governor's Office via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

Was Charlie Kirk targeted over anti-transgender views?

Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting, but Gray said that Robinson wrote in a text about Kirk to his partner: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Robinson also left a note for his partner hidden under a keyboard that said, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” according to Gray.

The prosecutor declined to answer whether Robinson targeted Kirk for his anti-transgender views. Kirk was shot while taking a question that touched on mass shootings, gun violence and transgender people.

“That is for a jury to decide,” Gray said.

Robinson was involved in a romantic relationship with his roommate, who investigators say was transgender, which hasn’t been confirmed. Gray said the partner has been cooperating with investigators.

Robinson’s partner appeared shocked in the text exchange after the shooting, according to court documents, asking Robinson “why he did it and how long he’d been planning it.”

Parents said their son became more political

While authorities say Robinson hasn’t been cooperating with investigators, they say his family and friends have been talking.

Robinson’s mother told investigators that their son had turned left politically in the last year and became more supportive of gay and transgender rights after dating someone who is transgender, Gray said.

Those decisions prompted several conversations in the household, especially between Robinson and his father. They had different political views and Robinson told his partner in a text that his dad had become a “diehard MAGA” since Trump was elected.

Robinson’s mother recognized him when authorities released a picture of the suspect and his parents confronted him, at which time Robinson said he wanted to kill himself, Gray said.

The family persuaded him to meet with a family friend who is a retired sheriff’s deputy, who persuaded Robinson to turn himself in, the prosecutor said.

Robinson was arrested late Thursday near St. George, the southern Utah community where he grew up, about 240 miles (390 kilometers) southwest of where the shooting happened.

0 of 39 Charlie Kirk FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File) (Meredith Seaver/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE: Founder and executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at The Believers' Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE - Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with moderator Charlie Kirk, during a Generation Next White House forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) Charlie Kirk shot Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk shot Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives at the Turning Point Believers' Summit, July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at a Turning Point event prior to Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaking, Sept. 4, 2024, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall meeting on March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot FILE - Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA speaks during the Turning Point Action conference, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky/AP) Charlie Kirk FILE PHOTO: CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024. Kirk was killed when he was shot during an appearance in Utah on Sept. 10. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Charlie Kirk Shot Allison Hemingway-Witty cries after Charlie Kirk is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) APTOPIX Charlie Kirk Shot The crowd reacts after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, is shot at the Utah Valley University Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Croewley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk shot The national headquarters of Turning Point USA is seen after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Charlie Kirk shot Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Croewley/The Deseret News via AP) (Tess Crowley/AP) Charlie Kirk shot The blocked main entrance to the national headquarters of Turning Point USA is seen after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Trump Charlie Kirk The American flag at the White House in Washington, is lowered to half-staff after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed at an event in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt with Charlie Kirk (Governor Kevin Stitt) Charlie Kirk Shot Joseph Vogl stands outside Timpanogos Regional Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett) (Alex Goodlett/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot Well-wishers pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the national headquarters of Turning Point USA after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, CEO of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) APTOPIX Charlie Kirk Shot Law enforcement officials prepare to sweep a building at Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate) (Tyler Tate/AP) APTOPIX Charlie Kirk Shot People attend a vigil at Timpanogos Regional Hospital for Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett) (Alex Goodlett/AP) APTOPIX Trump Charlie Kirk The American flag on the North Lawn at the White House in Washington, is lowered to half-staff after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed at an event in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot Well-wishers pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the national headquarters of Turning Point USA shown after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of the organization, during a Utah college event Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Trump Charlie Kirk Members of the U.S. Secret Service counter sniper team walk onto the roof of the White House after the American flag at the White House in Washington, was lowered to half-staff after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed at an event in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Charlie Kirk Shot A photo of President Donald Trump is seen at a growing memorial for Charlie Kirk outside Timpanogos Regional Hospital after Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP) Photo of Charlie Kirk speaking at the University of Georgia campus in 2024 (Emanuel Hernaiz) Charlie Kirk Shot The American flag and the state flag of Utah fly at half-mast at the Utah State Capitol after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Robinson detailed movements after the shooting

In a text exchange with his partner released by authorities, Robinson wrote: “I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.”

Then he wrote: “Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.” After that, he sent: “I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it.”

He also was worried about losing his grandfather’s rifle and mentioned several times in the texts that he wished he had picked it up, according to the texts shared in court documents, which did not have timestamps. It was unclear how long after the shooting Robinson was texting.

“To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you,” Robinson wrote in another text to his partner.

Prosecutor says Robinson told partner to delete texts

Robinson discarded the rifle and clothing and asked his roommate to conceal evidence, Gray said.

Robinson was charged with felony discharge of a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

He also was charged with witness tampering because he had directed his partner to delete their text messages and told his partner to stay silent if questioned by police, Gray said.

Kash Patel says investigators will look at everyone

FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that agents are looking at “anyone and everyone” who was involved in a gaming chatroom on the social media platform Discord with Robinson. The chatroom involved “a lot more” than 20 people, he said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington.

“We are investigating Charlie’s assassination fully and completely and running out every lead related to any allegation of broader violence,” Patel said in response to a question about whether the Kirk shooting was being treated as part of a broader trend of violence against religious groups.

The charges filed Tuesday carry two enhancements, including committing several of the crimes in front of or close to children and carrying out violence based on the subject’s political beliefs.

Gray declined to say whether Robinson’s partner could face charges or whether anyone else might face charges.

Kirk, a dominant figure in conservative politics, became a confidant of President Donald Trump after founding Arizona-based Turning Point USA, one of the nation’s largest political organizations. He brought young, conservative evangelical Christians into politics.

In the days since Kirk’s assassination, Americans have found themselves facing questions about rising political violence, the deep divisions that brought the nation here and whether anything can change.

Despite calls for greater civility, some who opposed Kirk’s provocative statements about gender, race and politics criticized him after his death. Many Republicans have led the push to punish anyone they believe dishonored him, causing both public and private workers to lose their jobs or face other consequences at work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group