Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A 26-year-old Wellesley man has been arrested, and a 58-year-old man died on Thursday night after a stabbing, the Norfolk County District Attorney reports.

Just before 6 PM, Wellesley police were dispatched to the area of 11 Maugus Avenue for a 911 call.

Suspect arrested, victim dead following stabbing in Wellesley

Once there, officers found the victim, who has yet to be identified, suffering from a stab wound. They were transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, alongside Wellesley police, conducted an investigation. That’s when 26-year-old James Floyd Bennett III was taken into custody. He is expected to be arraigned at the Dedham District Court tomorrow morning.

An investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details will be available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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