FBI Boston: 23 drones seized near World Cup events

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Federal authorities have seized 23 unauthorized drones flying in restricted airspace around Boston Stadium and World Cup-related events since June 11.

The enforcement effort is part of a nationwide security operation surrounding the FIFA World Cup, where more than 300 unauthorized drones have been seized near tournament venues across the United States since the competition began.

Officials say every unauthorized drone is being treated as a potential security threat.

“Protecting our airspace relies on a whole-of-government approach,” FBI Boston said, citing coordination among the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Aviation Administration, state and local law enforcement agencies, and international partners.

FBI Boston said that the crackdown is not intended to discourage lawful drone use but to protect fans, players, and surrounding communities during one of the world’s largest sporting events.

World Cup venues and fan festivals are designated as “No Drone Zones,” and authorities are urging drone operators to leave their devices at home when attending events.

Before flying, drone operators are encouraged to check airspace restrictions through an FAA-approved B4UFLY service provider.

Anyone who observes unsafe or suspicious drone activity is encouraged to report it immediately by calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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