Suspect arrested, firearm recovered after bullets found at Boston home

BOSTON — A suspect has been arrested and a firearm recovered after bullets were found in a Dorchester home.
According to Boston Police, around 11:25 on Saturday, officers responded to the area of 156 Spencer Street for a report of found ballistics.
During the incident, a suspect was placed under arrest, and a firearm was recovered.
Additional information will be released at a later time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
