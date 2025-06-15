Suspect arrested, firearm recovered after bullets found at Boston home

BOSTON — A suspect has been arrested and a firearm recovered after bullets were found in a Dorchester home.

According to Boston Police, around 11:25 on Saturday, officers responded to the area of 156 Spencer Street for a report of found ballistics.

During the incident, a suspect was placed under arrest, and a firearm was recovered.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

