Suspect arrested, firearm recovered after bullets found at Boston home

By Boston 25 News Staff
Suspect arrested, firearm recovered after bullets found at Boston home
By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A suspect has been arrested and a firearm recovered after bullets were found in a Dorchester home.

According to Boston Police, around 11:25 on Saturday, officers responded to the area of 156 Spencer Street for a report of found ballistics.

During the incident, a suspect was placed under arrest, and a firearm was recovered.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

