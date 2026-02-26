Suspect in armed robbery of Shell gas station caught after a year, Tewksbury police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with the armed robbery of a Tekwbsury gas station that took place a year ago, police announced Thursday.

Police say Michael Moran, 56, of Tewksbury, entered the Shell gas station on Main Street on February 20, 2025 and brandished a firearm at staff and take around $200 in cash from the register, along with multiple cigarettes.

Moran was arrested in Worcester on Friday last week, a year to the day of the robbery.

Moran is facing charges of armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $1,200

