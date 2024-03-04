Local

Survey names 16 best restaurants to get a burger in Massachusetts

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
NORWOOD, Mass. — A new survey has revealed the best restaurants to get a burger in Massachusetts.

Taste of Massachusetts says it surveyed more than 1,000 Bay Staters “to ensure you know where to go for your burger fix.”

There were 220 restaurants nominated in the survey but after 5,000 people took part in four rounds of “very close” voting, Taste of Massachusetts settled on a list of 16 finalists.

Lewis’ Bar and Grill at 92 Central Street in Norwood was named the top restaurant to get a burger in the state.

The full lost of the top local eateries to get a burger are ranked as follows:

  1. Lewis’ Bar and Grill in Norwood
  2. Tessie’s Bar & Kitchen in Waltham, Walpole
  3. R. F. O’Sullivan’s in Lynn
  4. Boston Burger Company -- Various locations
  5. Fix Burger Bar in Worcester, Leominster, Marlboro
  6. KKatie’s Burger Bar in Plymouth, Hyannis, Marshfield, Plympton, West Bridgewater
  7. TJ Callahan’s in Tewksbury
  8. Idle Hour in Quincy
  9. The Blue Ox in Lynn
  10. Wu Burger in Woburn
  11. Union Straw in Foxboro
  12. Mr. Bartley’s Burger Cottage in Cambridge
  13. Craigie on Main in Cambridge
  14. Red Heat Tavern in Bedford, Milford, Westboro, Wilmington
  15. White Hut in Holyoke, West Springfield
  16. Clyde’s Grill and Bar in Walpole
