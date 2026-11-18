HYANNIS, Mass. — Police are searching for a shooter after a person was shot several times in Hyannis Tuesday night.

Barnstable police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

As officers were responding to the scene, a police cruiser crashed into another vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital following that crash.

The officer was not injured, and the incidents remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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