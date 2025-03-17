‘Supporting terrorists’: Deported New England doctor went to funeral of Hezbollah leader, feds say

BOSTON — A New England professor and doctor who has been deported to Lebanon attended the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, a Hezbollah leader and ‘brutal terrorist’ responsible for killing hundreds of Americans, federal officials said Monday.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, 34, a kidney transplant doctor of Brown University Medical School in Providence, Rhode Island, was detained in Boston last week after visiting her parents overseas. She was sent back to Lebanon on Friday night.

Boston federal court Judge Leo Sorokin had issued an order not to deport Alawieh, who had an H-1B visa to work for Brown Medicine, without first giving 48 hours’ notice to the court.

However, federal Department of Homeland Security officials said Monday that Alawieh openly admitted her support of Nasrallah to federal immigration officers. Authorities cited national security as grounds for denial of her visa.

“Last month, Rasha Alawieh traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah— a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade terror spree,” Department of Homeland Security officials said in a statement.

“Alawieh openly admitted to this to CBP officers, as well as her support of Nasrallah,” federal officials said.

“A visa is a privilege not a right—glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is commonsense security,” federal officials said.

A hearing scheduled for Monday concerning the deportation of Alawieh was canceled after most of the attorneys associated with the plaintiff withdrew from the case.

An order from Sorokin had said the request from the attorneys representing Alawieh came “as a result of further diligence.”

A Brown spokesperson earlier confirmed to Boston 25 News that “Alawieh is an employee of Brown Medicine with a clinical appointment to Brown University.”

United States Customs and Border Protection said its officers at Logan Airport did not receive notice of the order until after Alawieh “had already departed the United States,” according to Sorokin’s order Monday.

Trump Immigration Doctor Deportation Attorney Stephanie Marzouk, who represents deported Brown University Dr. Rasha Alawieh, speaks to reporters outside the Moakley Federal Courthouse, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Sorokin was expected to hear a habeas corpus petition, which argued that she had a valid visa to enter the country. He was also expected to question federal authorities over Alaweih’s deportation.

Sorokin is now giving the government one week to provide the court with more information. Yara Chehab, who filed a motion on behalf of her cousin over the weekend in U.S. District Court that alleges customs officials “willfully” disobeyed Sorokin’s order, will have until March 31 to respond to the government’s request to dismiss the petition.

Documents that were filed ahead of the planned hearing alleged contents on Alaweih’s phone, including deleted photos of the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, led to her detention and deportation. Other photos included Ayatollah Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran.

Federal immigration officials alleged in the documents that Alaweih deleted the photos one or two days before arriving in the United States.

Alaweih has been working at Brown University for the last six years.

A rally in support of Alaweih was planned at the Rhode Island State House lawn on Monday at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

