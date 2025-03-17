Rhode Island doctor deported after visiting family overseas

BOSTON — A Rhode Island doctor was deported over the weekend, something her family’s lawyers say should not have happened.

The Providence Journal reports that Dr. Rasha Alaweih, a kidney transplant doctor, was placed on a plane at Logan Airport Friday night, after she had just returned to the U.S. after visiting family in Lebanon.

Her family’s lawyer says Alawieh was cleared to return to the U.S. and that she has both an active visa through 2027 and a passport.

They also say she was denied access to a lawyer.

Alawieh’s family has filed a complaint to the U.S. District Court, which has stated that she not be deported within 48 hours’ notice.

A hearing is being set for Monday, March 17.

A rally is set at the Rhode Island State House lawn on Monday, March 17, at 6 P.M.

