Railroad spike hurled through windshield on highway in Gardner, driver says

GARDNER, Mass. — A driver whose windshield was shattered by a railroad spike on Route 2 in Gardner Tuesday says he spotted teens throwing objects onto the highway after pulling into the breakdown lane.

Sam Barakat was returning from work shortly after 5 p.m., when he says the rusty, metal railroad spike shot through the passenger side of the windshield, inches from him.

“I was covered in glass,” Barakat said. “And thank God my wife or son weren’t with me in the passenger seat at the time. But yeah, it was terrifying.”

Barakat pulled to the breakdown lane just past exit 87, initially unaware of what the object was.

Because no vehicle had been in front of him, he says he looked behind him and saw two kids, who appeared to be young teens, on an e-bike behind the guardrail along the woods, throwing objects onto Route 2.

“At first, it seemed like they were hiding,” Barakat said. “But after I was in the breakdown lane for a few minutes, I noticed they popped back up and they started throwing things again.”

Barakat called 911 and says Massachusetts State Police responded but were not able to catch the kids.

“Somebody’s going to die,” Barakat said. “It’s not a snowball in the winter or a crabapple; it’s a metal spike on the highway.”

Barakat warned other drivers on social media, hoping police catch those responsible.

“If they don’t get caught, I don’t think that this is going to stop, unfortunately,” Barakat said. “I’d hate to see somebody actually lose their life over this mischief.”

State Police did not comment on the incident Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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