New Cambridge restaurant owner honors powerful women in his family on Mother’s Day Weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There is a new place to sit down for a nice Italian Dinner in Kendall Sq. Alice & Monarch opened on Friday, just 48 hours before Mother’s Day.

The owner, Daniel Roughan, said he worked for more than three years to bring this project to life. On Friday, he surprised his mother, Mary, who had no idea he had opened a new spot.

“This is your new restaurant?” Mary shouted, surprised when Dan told her. She knew he wanted to open another restaurant but didn’t know about this project.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Dan showed his mother around a corner to a large portrait hanging on the wall. It was a picture from decades ago of Mary, her sister, and their grandmother on Easter Sunday.

‘Luckily I didn’t say anything inappropriate because it was so overwhelming," Mary said. “I grew up with my grandmother, so it was special. More than special, she was a great lady to me.”

Dan said he wanted his family roots to be present in his new location.

“Ohmage to the pillars of my life and it just so happens the pillars of my wife were strong women,” Dan said. “It’s everything to me. Show the world what she showed my mom who then showed me how to care how to love how to be compassionate.”

Dan wasn’t done just yet. He told his mother the name of his new place was ‘Alice & Monarch.’ Alice the name of his great grandmother, and his mother’s middle name.

He was intent on honoring the women in his family. Mary says it was a special Mother’s Day Weekend seeing the restaurant showcase their family roots.

“It was always going to be for family and he certainly has accomplished that goal.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group