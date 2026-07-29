‘Super disappointing’: Red Sox third baseman on IL after breaking wrist in first game with team

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA — The Curtis Mead experience has halted, just as it was getting started.

The Red Sox traded for Mead Saturday night, adding a key infielder and right-handed bat to the lineup. In his debut Monday against the A’s, Mead took a 95-mph fastball to the wrist in his second at-bat for Boston.

‘Super disappointing, you know, it kind of doesn’t feel real that it’s the first game and you know, there will be a break in between the next one," Mead said to the media following the game.

Initial X-rays were negative, and the Sox say he had a left wrist contusion.

After Monday’s game, Interim manager Chad Tracy gave this update.

“He’s sore; we’re just going to take it day to day and see how he feels coming in,” Tracy said. “But little sore, but at least right now it looks like we dodged a bullet, maybe.”

Turns out they did not dodge a bullet. The following night, the Sox announced Mead is heading to the injured list with a broken wrist.

“No, it’s challenging, definitely mentally challenging,” Mead said. “I came here to play and be with the group down the stretch. So yeah, it’s definitely disappointing, but I’m hopeful I can be back soon.”

According to Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo, Mead met with a hand specialist and said that surgery will not be needed. Mead’s timeline given to him for his return was about six to eight weeks.

“Tough, especially for the kid,” Tracy added. “Got here, a player we like. You could tell he was excited to be here, you could tell the guys embraced him, and we were ready to kind of live life with him in the lineup. And then that happens to him, so more than anything you feel for him.”

When asked if he’ll play again this season, Mead added that he hopes so.

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