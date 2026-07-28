Reports: Newly acquired Red Sox infielder Curtis Mead headed to IL with wrist injury

The newest member of the Boston Red Sox is headed to the injured list.

According to the Boston Globe, infielder Curtis Mead will head to the IL on Tuesday, one day after taking a 95-mile-per-hour fastball to the wrist in his Red Sox debut on Monday.

According to Worcester Woo Sox beat reporter Tommy Cassell, Mead suffered a broken wrist.

I've been told by a source that Curtis Mead has a broken wrist, which led to the club calling up Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester. https://t.co/jsdjus4ie7 — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) July 28, 2026

The Red Sox acquired Mead late Saturday night in a trade that sent left-hander Connelly Early to Washington.

Mead struck out looking in the first at-bat of his Boston debut Monday night and was struck on the wrist by A’s starter Jack Perkins in the fourth. Mead tried to shake off the pain, but left the game after being checked by an athletic trainer.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said after the game that X-rays were negative.

“Looks like we dodged a bullet, maybe,” Tracy told reporters after Boston’s 4-2 win over the A’s.

Mead is hitting .253 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.

The Sox are expected to call up Nick Sogard from to fill Mead’s roster spot, according to the Globe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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