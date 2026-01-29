Local

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots reveal uniforms they’ll wear against Seattle Seahawks

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: New England Patriots helmets on the bench during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots revealed on Thursday which uniform combo they will be wearing when they play in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks next weekend.

The Patriots will rock their all-white away uniforms next weekend, the same ones they wore in their AFC Championship victory over the Denver Broncos.

Seattle is expected to wear their home navy uniforms.

Under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots have adopted a “road warrior” mentality, winning all nine games they have played on the road this season.

New England not only wore its white uniforms in all nine of those games, but has also gone with white jerseys in its last four Super Bowl appearances.

The Patriots are 4-2 in Super Bowls when wearing white and 2-3 when wearing red or blue uniforms.

Also on Thursday, the NFL revealed what the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will look like for the Super Bowl.

Patriots vs Seahawks field (NFL)

The Super Bowl is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read