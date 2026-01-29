Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots reveal uniforms they’ll wear against Seattle Seahawks

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots revealed on Thursday which uniform combo they will be wearing when they play in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks next weekend.

The Patriots will rock their all-white away uniforms next weekend, the same ones they wore in their AFC Championship victory over the Denver Broncos.

Seattle is expected to wear their home navy uniforms.

The Super Bowl LX uni 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3W7hpIWC2q — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 29, 2026

Under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots have adopted a “road warrior” mentality, winning all nine games they have played on the road this season.

New England not only wore its white uniforms in all nine of those games, but has also gone with white jerseys in its last four Super Bowl appearances.

The Patriots are 4-2 in Super Bowls when wearing white and 2-3 when wearing red or blue uniforms.

Also on Thursday, the NFL revealed what the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will look like for the Super Bowl.

Patriots vs Seahawks field (NFL)

The Super Bowl is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8.

