Super Bowl LX: Bad Bunny joined by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin during halftime of Patriots-Seahawks game

SANTA CLARA, California — While the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were in their locker rooms for halftime, Bad Bunny turned Levi’s Stadium into a dance party.
The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter invited Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin on stage while he performed during the Apple Music halftime show.
Bad Bunny’s performance was getting rave reviews on social media.
Lo único más poderoso que el odio, es el amor.— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026
The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love. @sanbenito #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/0VDQlSjet9
LADY GAGA IS HERE @ladygaga #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/321WuxqIni— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026
RICKY MARTIN IN THE HOUSE #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/awIdEV0f7c— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026
The show came a week after the 31-year-old superstar won the Grammy for album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” a love letter to his home.
San Francisco Bay Area punk-pop vets Green Day took the pre-game stage.
Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth delivered “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Check out photos from the halftime show in the gallery above.
