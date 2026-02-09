Super Bowl LX live updates, highlights: New England Patriots battle Seattle Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, California — It’s almost time to crown an NFL champion.

After two weeks of hype and anticipation, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Will Drake Maye and the Patriots (17-3) capture their seventh Lombardi Trophy? Or will Sam Darnold and the Seahawks (16-3) earn their second?

The matchup features two stingy defenses, two balanced offenses, and two quarterbacks who’ve taken vastly different routes to get here.

The Seahawks allowed the fewest points in the NFL and have standout players at every level. The Patriots advanced to a record 12th Super Bowl because their defense has been dominant in the playoffs, allowing only 8.7 points per game.

The 23-year-old Maye will be the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. He’s aiming to become the youngest to win it.

The Patriots won six rings with coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. AP NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel, who was a linebacker on three of those teams, is seeking his first as a head coach.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is only in his second season and first with Darnold, who’s on his fifth team in eight years in the NFL. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick has finally found a home after bouncing around the league.

This is a rematch of the Super Bowl 11 years ago. Brady and the Patriots won that one, 28-24, after Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass from the 1-yard line in the final minute.

Live Super Bowl updates:

8:10 p.m.

Both teams head into the locker room after the first half ends. Bad Bunny performs the Apple Music halftime show next.

8:08 p.m.

Christian Gonzalez makes another big play for the Patriots’ defense, forcing a third Seahawks field goal.

Seattle now leads New England, 9-0.

Jason Myers adds another 3 to the board.



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/QNpxNN8kru — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

8:01 p.m.

Mike Vrabel is trying to rally the team.

Mike Vrabel rallying the team



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/pUiXY0c0zC — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

7:59 p.m.

Kenneth Walker is closing in on 100 yards rushing for the Seahawks.

Walker is closing in on 100 rushing yards as we hit the two minute warning. #Patriots #Seahawks — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:54 p.m.

The game is paused for the first half’s two-minute warning.

7:52 p.m.

The first flag of the game is thrown. Patriots are forced to punt again. Seattle still leads 6-0 with 2:50 to go in the first half.

First flag of the game is a false start on Campbell with 3:09 left in the first half — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:44 p.m.

The Patriots’ defense forces Seattle to punt. New England gets pinned deep in their own territory.

Michael Dickson pins New England inside the 5 with a beautiful punt



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/bmv8tgYGTz — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

The #Patriots have been so close on multiple sacks and INTs but Darnold keeps finding a way out — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:34 p.m.

Offensive line problems persist for the Patriots.

Patriots O line is a massive problem right now. SEA D line is getting through easy every possession. — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:26 p.m.

Despite big runs by Seattle’s Kenneth Walker, the Patriots’ defense stands tough again, forcing a field goal.

Seahawks lead 6-0.

And on 3rd and long SEA runs a toss play.



They are fine taking 3 the way their defense is playing.



6-0 SEA https://t.co/PLepn4lkPd — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

Back-to-back big runs from Kenneth Walker 🔥



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/BKFWW8PAkP — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

7:25 p.m.

Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez makes a spectacular play, breaking up a Sam Darnold deep shot.

Gonzo getting a hand on it ❌ pic.twitter.com/5cElYLHhPM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 9, 2026

7:22 p.m.

The Patriots’ offense continues to struggle.

Collinsworth is right. #Patriots are playing very conservative just like two weeks ago in Denver — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:17 p.m.

The first quarter is in the books. Seattle leads New England 3-0.

No penalties in the first quarter for either team. Love to see that.



Defenses are balling out. 3-0 Seahawks#Patriots #Seahawks @boston25 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

End of the first at #SBLX pic.twitter.com/Yg5GFIbRGc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 9, 2026

7:09 p.m.

Drake Maye hooked up with Kayshon Boutte on a big passing play, but the Patriots ultimately had to punt back to Seattle after another first-quarter sack.

Seahawks defense looking scary in the 1st quarter 😤



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/wsCfYCiuGf — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

7:03 p.m.

Sam Darnold just misses JSN for a big play. Patriots force Seattle to punt.

Darnold escapes pressure and just misses JSN. 4th down.



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/rLTaELh5jV — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

6:58 p.m.

Seattle’s defense brought the pressure, forcing the Patriots to punt on their opening drive.

6:46 p.m.

Seattle opens the game with a field goal. 3-0 is the score as the Patriots take over on offense.

Seattle gives us our first points. 3️⃣ #SBLX



📺 NBC and Peacock | 🎥 NFL

pic.twitter.com/bo5rQRXkch — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 8, 2026

SEA kicking a field goal for the 3-0 lead feels like a victory after the way that drive was going #Patriots — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026

6:40 p.m.

The Patriots win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Seattle gets the ball first.

6:23 p.m.

Jon Bon Jovi welcomes the AFC Champion Patriots to the field as “Crazy Train” blares through the stadium sound system.

6:18 p.m.

The Patriots were just officially introduced.

Meet the #SBLX New England Patriots!



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/eVzp8yR9Am — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

6:07 p.m.

Green Day is rocking at the pre-Super Bowl concert.

#GreenDay is still rocking — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026

5:56 p.m.

Seahawks star banged up?

Rodney Harrison on pregame just said Seattle DB Nick Emmanwori didn't look 100% during warmups #Patriots — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026

5:45 p.m.

Stefon Diggs gets the boys ready to rock.

5:30 p.m.

With one more hour until kickoff, the Patriots share an epic new hype video.

5:17 p.m.

Patriots legend Malcolm Butler is in the house.

We all we got. We all we need. @Mac_BZ pic.twitter.com/ZN96lFJOVB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

5:09 p.m.

The Patriots have announced their inactives for Super Bowl LX. Robert Spillane & Harold Landry III are good to go.

Robert Spillane & Harold Landry III are good to go for #SBLX



→ https://t.co/UFJOqTnTMs pic.twitter.com/FrzpwotQaI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

5:06 p.m.

The drinks inside Levi’s Stadium are pricey!

5:02 p.m.

The Seahawks just announced their inactives.

Today’s @Seahawks Super Bowl LX inactives; QB Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback. pic.twitter.com/5MggWkOm2B — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) February 8, 2026

4:52 p.m.

The fans are flowing into Levi’s Stadium.

4:35 p.m.

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is rocking Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey.

4:20 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Coach Mike Vrabel. He was wearing a Hawaiian lei “for good luck.”

Mike Vrabel llegó con collar hawaiano y la explicación fue simple: “pa’ la buena suerte”. 🌺🏈

El head coach de Patriots ya trae el mood (y la cábala) listo para el Super Bowl.

¿Team amuletos o team “puro playbook”? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kqyBoEVjIQ — Sopitas (@sopitas) February 8, 2026

4:10 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye.

4:06 p.m.

Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell arrives at Levi’s Stadium.

3:55 p.m.

The calm before the storm.

3:45 p.m.

The stage is set.

3:41 p.m.

Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi predicts a 24-20 Patriots victory.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY



Thinking about the first day of training camp and how far this #Patriots team has come.



I predicted 9 wins max. I’m happy I was wrong.



Maye has a bounce back game today and the Dline gets after Darnold.



Patriots win 24-20 @boston25 pic.twitter.com/O80QTnTkQ0 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026

3:01 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

Patriots players begin to arrive at Levi Stadium.

2:24 p.m.

1:47 p.m.

12:47 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

11:00 a.m.

You already know. pic.twitter.com/czvDaSJZvD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

10:02 a.m.

Eyes on 7. pic.twitter.com/j0VoqxTjTm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

8:04 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

IT'S SUPER BOWL DAY!!! — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

