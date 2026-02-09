Local

Super Bowl LX live updates, highlights: New England Patriots battle Seattle Seahawks

By Boston25News.com Staff
By Boston25News.com Staff

SANTA CLARA, California — It’s almost time to crown an NFL champion.

After two weeks of hype and anticipation, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Will Drake Maye and the Patriots (17-3) capture their seventh Lombardi Trophy? Or will Sam Darnold and the Seahawks (16-3) earn their second?

The matchup features two stingy defenses, two balanced offenses, and two quarterbacks who’ve taken vastly different routes to get here.

The Seahawks allowed the fewest points in the NFL and have standout players at every level. The Patriots advanced to a record 12th Super Bowl because their defense has been dominant in the playoffs, allowing only 8.7 points per game.

The 23-year-old Maye will be the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. He’s aiming to become the youngest to win it.

The Patriots won six rings with coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. AP NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel, who was a linebacker on three of those teams, is seeking his first as a head coach.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is only in his second season and first with Darnold, who’s on his fifth team in eight years in the NFL. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick has finally found a home after bouncing around the league.

This is a rematch of the Super Bowl 11 years ago. Brady and the Patriots won that one, 28-24, after Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass from the 1-yard line in the final minute.

Live Super Bowl updates:

8:10 p.m.

Both teams head into the locker room after the first half ends. Bad Bunny performs the Apple Music halftime show next.

8:08 p.m.

Christian Gonzalez makes another big play for the Patriots’ defense, forcing a third Seahawks field goal.

Seattle now leads New England, 9-0.

8:01 p.m.

Mike Vrabel is trying to rally the team.

7:59 p.m.

Kenneth Walker is closing in on 100 yards rushing for the Seahawks.

7:54 p.m.

The game is paused for the first half’s two-minute warning.

7:52 p.m.

The first flag of the game is thrown. Patriots are forced to punt again. Seattle still leads 6-0 with 2:50 to go in the first half.

7:44 p.m.

The Patriots’ defense forces Seattle to punt. New England gets pinned deep in their own territory.

7:34 p.m.

Offensive line problems persist for the Patriots.

7:26 p.m.

Despite big runs by Seattle’s Kenneth Walker, the Patriots’ defense stands tough again, forcing a field goal.

Seahawks lead 6-0.

7:25 p.m.

Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez makes a spectacular play, breaking up a Sam Darnold deep shot.

7:22 p.m.

The Patriots’ offense continues to struggle.

7:17 p.m.

The first quarter is in the books. Seattle leads New England 3-0.

7:09 p.m.

Drake Maye hooked up with Kayshon Boutte on a big passing play, but the Patriots ultimately had to punt back to Seattle after another first-quarter sack.

7:03 p.m.

Sam Darnold just misses JSN for a big play. Patriots force Seattle to punt.

6:58 p.m.

Seattle’s defense brought the pressure, forcing the Patriots to punt on their opening drive.

6:46 p.m.

Seattle opens the game with a field goal. 3-0 is the score as the Patriots take over on offense.

6:40 p.m.

The Patriots win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Seattle gets the ball first.

6:23 p.m.

Jon Bon Jovi welcomes the AFC Champion Patriots to the field as “Crazy Train” blares through the stadium sound system.

6:18 p.m.

The Patriots were just officially introduced.

6:07 p.m.

Green Day is rocking at the pre-Super Bowl concert.

5:56 p.m.

Seahawks star banged up?

5:45 p.m.

Stefon Diggs gets the boys ready to rock.

5:30 p.m.

With one more hour until kickoff, the Patriots share an epic new hype video.

5:17 p.m.

Patriots legend Malcolm Butler is in the house.

5:09 p.m.

The Patriots have announced their inactives for Super Bowl LX. Robert Spillane & Harold Landry III are good to go.

5:06 p.m.

The drinks inside Levi’s Stadium are pricey!

5:02 p.m.

The Seahawks just announced their inactives.

4:52 p.m.

The fans are flowing into Levi’s Stadium.

4:35 p.m.

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is rocking Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey.

4:20 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Coach Mike Vrabel. He was wearing a Hawaiian lei “for good luck.”

4:10 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye.

4:06 p.m.

Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell arrives at Levi’s Stadium.

3:55 p.m.

The calm before the storm.

3:45 p.m.

The stage is set.

3:41 p.m.

Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi predicts a 24-20 Patriots victory.

3:01 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

Patriots players begin to arrive at Levi Stadium.

2:24 p.m.

1:47 p.m.

12:47 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

11:00 a.m.

10:02 a.m.

8:04 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read