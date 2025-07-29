Summer scorcher: Here’s how hot it will get in Mass. today as heat advisory continues

DEDHAM, Mass. — A heat advisory continues in Massachusetts, are temperatures are expected to be the highest of the week on Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect through Wednesday, 8 p.m. for Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Franklin, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties.

“It’s going to be hot everywhere today, even the beach,” said Meteorologist Tucker Antico.

Boston is set to hit its second-hottest day of the year, the first being June 24 at 102 degrees.

According to Meteorologist Tucker Antico, Boston could hit 90 degrees for three days in a row, which defines a heat wave. This would be the third heat wave of the season.

Thursday is going to be cloudy with a major cool down, with highs back into the 70s.

For the full weather forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

