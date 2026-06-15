Boston-based seafood chain selling 3-foot, 4-pound lobster roll on Monday. How much does it cost?

BOSTON — A seafood restaurant chain is planning to serve up a truly colossal menu item in celebration of National Lobster Day, but it’ll cost you.

Boston-based Legal Sea Foods says it will offer customers a three-foot-long lobster roll, stacked with four pounds of lobster, for one day only on Monday, June 15.

The massive lobster roll, which is priced at $375, can feed six to eight people, according to Legal Sea Foods.

“It is a big, photo-worthy way to celebrate one of New England’s most iconic foods, whether for a group lunch, seafood-loving family, or anyone looking to make National Lobster Day feel a little more over the top,” Legal Sea Foods wrote in a news release.

Those interested in chowing down on this lobster roll can find it at all of the chain’s restaurants, except airport locations.

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