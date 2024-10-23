Sugar Factory in Boston offering milkshake for Breast Cancer Awareness month

BOSTON — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a yearly campaign created to bring awareness to the horrible disease.

For the month of October, the Sugar Factory will be offering a Think Pink Milkshake.

The strawberry ice cream milkshake is topped with whipped cream, pink shimmer pearls, a candy necklace, and a whirly pop.

A portion of the sales will benefit Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, to support their breast cancer research.

The Sugar Factory in Boston is located right in the center of Faneuil Hall.

