Victim of deadly daytime shooting in Roxbury identified by police

BOSTON — Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Roxbury on Tuesday as the search for a suspect continues.

Boston Police say 21-year-old Justin Bettencourt of Dorchester died after sustaining a gunshot wound on Munroe Street just before 3 p.m.

Several nearby schools were getting out for the afternoon at the time of the shooting.

Detectives searched the area of Horatio Harris Park for evidence.

No arrests have been made and a description of a suspect was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

