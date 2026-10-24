25-year-old seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A 25-year-old was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Yarmouth on Saturday morning.

According to Yarmouth Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found the operator suffering from serious injuries. He was found nearby in the buses on the roadside.

Life saving measures were initiated before he was transported by medflight helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the operator was allegedly traveling west on Route 28 when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a jersey barrier in a work zone.

The operator was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

Investigators also determined that the operator was riding without a valid driver’s license.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 508-775-0445. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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