‘Unwarranted’: Boston Police official reportedly demoted after appointment to POST Commission

BOSTON — The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST), a commission that oversees accusations of police misconduct, said they’re “deeply disappointed” after learning that a Boston Police Deputy Superintendent appointed to their post had been demoted.

The POST’s Executive Director, Enrique Zuniga, says POST Commissioner Eddy Chrispin was demoted from Deputy Superintendent on Boston Police’s command staff to Sergeant Detective last week. Zuniga cites Chrispin’s position on the POST as the main reason for the personnel move.

“We see no legitimate reason why Commissioner Chrispin’s appointment to the POST Commission should result in his demotion,” Zuniga said. “We understand BPD demoted Commissioner Chrispin claiming to have concerns about conflicts of interest due to his position on the command staff. Like any other state agency, the POST Commission has procedures to deal with conflicts of interest that may arise. Commissioners routinely disclose or recuse themselves from a particular matter that presents a conflict of interest. Additionally, current and past commissioners have held positions on an agency’s command staff, such as the position of police chief, while also serving as commissioners.”

Chrispin was appointed to the commissioner position in June, a role officials say plays an important role in overseeing improvements for law enforcement in the state. His appointment fulfills the state’s requirement that an active law enforcement officer be chosen by the Attorney General from nominations by the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers (MAMLEO).

“Despite decades-long litigation and public outcry, the Boston Police Department has deflected the issue of organizational inclusivity,” a MAMLEO spokesperson said. “We, at MAMLEO call for the immediate reinstatement of Eddy Chrispin to his command staff rank, for the promotion of officers of color off of the existing civil service exam list, and for a expeditious stop to the bewildering retaliation practices that have sadly become the hallmark of the present day Commissioner’s Office, department, and the city.”

Executive Director Zuniga also called for Chrispin’s reinstatement to his previous position.

“This unwarranted decision by the BPD sets an unfortunate precedent and undermines the decisions of the appointing and nominating authorities while also undermining POST’s work toward police reform,” Zuniga said. “We support Commissioner Chrispin and are confident that his 25-year career in law enforcement, perspective as an active officer and history working with diverse communities will contribute to the mission of POST.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Police for comment.

