Todd Lyons warns Boston mayor of ‘larger ICE presence’ amid sanctuary policies debate

BOSTON — Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons says Massachusetts could see an increase in ICE agents after Mayor Michelle Wu’s remarks on sanctuary policies.

“Now you are going to see more ICE agents come to Boston to make sure that we take these public safety threats out that she wants to let go back in the community,” said Lyons.

A letter sent to Wu and several other mayors and governors across the country highlighted potential violations of federal law that allegedly interfere with federal immigration enforcement. The letter also threatened to halt federal funding. Wu says the city of Boston will not back down.

“This is not the first time that I have made it clear that our residents expect us to take care of our city and we know how to take care of our neighbors here in Boston without the interference, coercion, intimidation, bullying or threats from the federal government,” said Wu at a separate event in Boston on Thursday.

Wu says a request for ICE detainment records for the month of June has not been met, now escalating the city’s demands to an administrative appeal. Wu is calling for transparency from the federal government.

“We’ve had two subsequent exchanges with ICE about the request. They have said publicly that they have information to share and that they will not hide who they were detaining and where they were taking them and why, but it’s been 2 months without a response and without the real facts,” said Wu.

On the Howie Carr Show, Lyons added that sanctuary policies do not mean safer streets.

“To Mayor Wu, I say we are going to continue to do our mission we’re going to continue to make Boston safe as she is failing to do with the sanctuary city policies,” said Lyons.

