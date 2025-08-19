Boston Mayor Wu set to respond to DOJ’s sanctuary city policy deadline

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu is set to address a letter from the federal government regarding Boston’s sanctuary city policies.

The Department of Justice has given Wu a Tuesday deadline to submit a compliance plan, claiming that the city’s sanctuary policies hinder federal immigration enforcement.

Wu was one of 32 mayors and governors across the country to receive a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, citing they must submit a plan of compliance by August 19.

The letter from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi read, “You are hereby notified that your jurisdiction has been identified as one that engages in sanctuary policies and practices that thwart federal immigration enforcement to the detriment of the interests of the United States. This ends now. By Tuesday, August 19, 2025, please submit a response to this letter that confirms your commitment to complying with federal law and identifies the immediate initiatives you are taking to eliminate laws, policies, and practices that impede federal immigration enforcement. This letter does not constitute final agency action and nothing in this letter creates any right or benefit enforceable at law against the United States.”

Wu’s office stated that she will emphasize the partnerships and investments that contribute to Boston’s reputation as the safest major city in America. Previously, Wu testified before Congress, defending Boston’s sanctuary policies as compliant with federal laws and beneficial for community trust and safety.

Boston immigration attorney Desmond FitzGerald believes the steps set forth in this letter from the DOJ are “vague” and “unenforceable.” However, he said that doesn’t mean action won’t be taken if a plan of compliance isn’t submitted.

The mayor will be sharing that letter with the community on Tuesday morning.

