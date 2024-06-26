Police: 11-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Revere parking lot

REVERE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Revere on Tuesday night.

Police say a 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle in the BJ’s parking lot on Ward Street around 6:15 p.m. The child was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials say the driver fled the scene and there is an ongoing search for the car.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group