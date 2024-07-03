Person shot, injured, in brazen daytime shooting in Charlestown

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a brazen daytime shooting in Charlestown on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the area of Walford Way and O’Brien Court just before 4 p.m. for a report of a person shot found one victim who sustained a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time and a suspect description was not immediately available.

Investigators found several pieces of ballistic evidence at the scene and were focused on two cars that appeared damaged.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Charlestown daytime shooting

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group