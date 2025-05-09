Flirtatious texts between Karen Read, ATF agent, read aloud in court on day 13 of retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police supervisor read flirtatious text messages Karen Read exchanged with an ATF agent to the jury in her murder trial on Friday.

The case against Karen Read is not cut and dry.

On Friday, defense attorney Alan Jackson asked State Police Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik about all the evidence that could be viewed as favorable to Read. Jackson had Bukhenik on the stand the entire day.

Read made a quick exit after a long day in court.

Bukhenik read aloud texts Read and Brian Higgins shared in the weeks before Read‘s then boyfriend John O‘Keefe was killed.

Jackson asked Bukhenik for his take on the messages.

“My opinion is that she’s trying to get revenge,” he said. “She’s trying to hook up with Higgins and then hurt John by cheating on him.”

Jackson told the jury Read had ignored Higgins at a Canton bar hours before O‘Keefe was killed.

O‘Keefe’s body was found outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022.

At the time, the family that lived there owned a German Shephard name Chloe. Bukhenik testified Chloe is alive and well with a new name and home.

“I traveled to the dog’s home and assisted with identifying the dog,” Bukhenik said.

The jury learned “Chloe’s” name has been changed to “Cora”. Where Cora now lives was not discussed.

On her way out of court, Read told reporters that fired State Trooper Michael Proctor will not be called by the prosecution.

The defense can call Proctor and likely will.

The trial resumes on Monday.

For a full recap of the trial’s happenings this week, Ted Daniels spoke with Peter Tragos, also known as “the lawyer you know” online.

Head over to the Boston 25 News Youtube page for that full interview.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group