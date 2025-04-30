One person hospitalized after motorcycle, car collide in Brighton, police say

BOSTON — A person was rushed to the hospital following a motor vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 388 Market Street in Brighton around 3:10 p.m. for a motorcycle that crashed into a car.

According to officials, one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The car involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and traffic is being diverted from the area.

The roadway remains closed at this time.

