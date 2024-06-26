‘It gets worse every year!’ Boston gridlock earns top ranking in new report

BOSTON — Boston drivers say a new report that ranks the city as the fourth worst traffic in the country validates what they already know.

Boston’s gridlock ranked behind New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles in the report from global transportation data and analytics company INRIX.

Boston is ranked the eighth most congested city in the world.

It found that the typical Boston driver lost 88 hours to traffic in 2023 - up 14% from 2022.

According to the report, the time spent in traffic cost a typical Boston driver $1,543 in 2023.

“It gets worse every year!” one driver told Boston 25 News. “I’m frustrated. Every day, I know it’s going to be bad traffic and bad roads.”

Believe it or not, the new traffic report is an improvement from a previous report that INRIX put out in January 2023.

That one gave Boston the title of second worst traffic in the country, ahead of New York City, and fourth worst traffic in the world.

“I moved here in 2010. I found this to be the rudest, most aggressive drivers in the world,” said driver Bob Casanta. “Oh hell yah, it’s worse than New York City!”

