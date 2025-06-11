Hundreds take to the streets of Boston protesting ICE operations, Trump administration

Suffolk County

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Hundreds of people gathered at the State House on Tuesday to protest on-going efforts by the federal government to increase deportations of migrants.

The demonstrators marched through Beacon Hill, chanting and holding signs which largely denounced ICE operations and the Trump Administration.

The protest comes one day after President Trump authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to respond to similar protests in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

