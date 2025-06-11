Hundreds take to the streets of Boston protesting ICE operations, Trump administration

BOSTON — Hundreds of people gathered at the State House on Tuesday to protest on-going efforts by the federal government to increase deportations of migrants.

The demonstrators marched through Beacon Hill, chanting and holding signs which largely denounced ICE operations and the Trump Administration.

Demonstrators marching from State House through Beacon Hill denouncing on-going efforts to ramp up deportations. Protest happening one day after President Trump authorized deployment of additional 2,000 National Guard members to help respond to LA protests #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/mVN94aUhbB — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 10, 2025

The protest comes one day after President Trump authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to respond to similar protests in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

