Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shooting in Charlestown

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a person was hospitalized following a shooting in Charlestown, Boston police say.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of 100 Hood Park Drive to reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no further details were available. Boston 25 will update you with the latest once able to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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