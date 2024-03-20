Fire at VA hospital in Jamaica Plain caused by welding work, officials say

BOSTON — Authorities say a fire near the MRI suite at the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center on Tuesday morning was likely caused by welding work.

Crews responded to the campus around 10 a.m. for a report of an outside fire that extended into the building. Out of an abundance of caution, approximately 350 people were evacuated, according to officials. There were no reports of any injuries.

Officials say all people were allowed back in the building within 45 minutes of the initial call except for the MRI suite.

At approximately 10:00 companies responded to a outside fire that extended to the MRI building in the rear of VA hospital 150 Huntington Ave Jp. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/gTrkgol4Om — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 19, 2024

The fire was contained in Building 1B near the MRI suite and damage was limited to the building’s exterior along with smoke damage inside, according to a Department of Veteran Affairs spokesperson. Investigators said the fire was caused by welding work a contractor was performing. Although there was minimal damage to the MRI machine itself, according to fire officials, the magnet in the machine needed to be “quenched” so personnel could safely enter the suite.

Quenching is a process that reduces the MRI’s magnetic field.

The MRI suite will allegedly return to service sometime in the next week. In the meantime, a VA spokesperson said scheduled MRI appointments are being honored using the research MRI at Jamaica Plain and the Diagnostic Imagery Unit at VA Boston’s West Roxbury campus. A small number of veterans will have to reschedule their MRI appointments, although an exact number was not provided to Boston 25 News.

“The safety of our Veterans, visitors and staff is always our top priority,” said Vincent Ng, director of VA Boston Healthcare System. “I want to reassure everyone that VA Boston will continue to provide the care our Veterans have earned.”

Ng also addressed reports that some areas of the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center didn’t hear the fire alarm.

“While the system has passed recent inspection, VA Boston HCS is revisiting and reinspecting areas of concern, to ensure the continued safety of Veterans and staff,” he wrote in a press release. “I want to thank the Boston Fire Department, VA Police, our staff, and other responders for their prompt and professional action to help keep everyone safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

