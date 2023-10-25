‘Final’ suspect arrested in connection to mass shooting near Dorchester’s Caribbean Festival

BOSTON — Police announced a “final” arrest in connection to an August shooting at a Boston festival that injured 8 people.

Hubman Hunter, 31, of Lynn, was arrested on Wednesday by virtue of an arrest warrant, according to Boston Police.

He is charged with 8 counts of armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a License, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license (his 3rd offense), possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license with two prior violent/drug crimes, and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

The charges stem from an August 26 shooting on Talbot Avenue during Dorchester’s Caribbean Carnival Festival. Six men and two women were injured as gunfire erupted between rival gangs, authorities say.

In a police report, law enforcement officials said that officers who were monitoring the area on Talbot Avenue moments before the mass shooting feared “an immediate threat to the general public.”

Several arrests have already been made, and Boston Police say Hunter was “the final suspect.” He was found in Quincy and arrested without incident.

He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

