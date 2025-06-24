Falling wires strand passengers on hot MBTA Commuter Rail train for hours

BOSTON — Passengers on a commuter train on the Franklin Line say their ride home from Boston was a nightmare Monday after getting stuck for an extra two hours on the train.

“It abruptly stopped, all the power went out,” said Christian Dadasis, a passenger on the train.

“There was no AC for like the first hour when we were like at Readville and it was like getting really, really hot and a lot of people were getting angry,” said Melanie Guilderson, a passenger.

A few passengers say they lost AC for at least forty minutes just before the Readville Station in Hyde Park.

“There were some people getting upset, a lady took pieces of paper and made paper fans for us which was nice,” said Dadasis.

The MBTA posted on social media that the Franklin Line trains were delayed due to a downed overhead Amtrak wire as well as a heat-related speed restriction.

Trains on the Providence/Stoughton line and Needham lines were also delayed because of this.

“You could hear the AC went out and then it started getting hotter, but eventually they turned the AC back on and then it was like another hour before we started moving,” said Dadasis.

Passengers say it was frustrating to lose AC while the city declared a heat emergency with temperatures soaring into the 90’s.

Some say they were even more upset with the lack of communication from MBTA officials.

“People were talking about how their families were just like really worried about them and driving all over Boston because they didn’t know what was going to happen next,” said Guilderson.

Finally after an extra two hours on the train, it made its first stop at Readville station where many chose to get off, even if it wasn’t their usual stop.

The MBTA says that downed wire was from the Amtrak system, but an Amtrak spokesperson says there was no affect to Amtrak service.

