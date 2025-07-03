Chelsea officer arrested for domestic assault, placed on leave, officials say

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Chelsea Police officer is facing charges for an alleged domestic incident early Thursday morning.

33-year-old Michael Villanueva is charged with domestic assault and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton, officers responding to a report of a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. developed probable cause to arrest Villanueva, who was off-duty at the time.

Villanueva was taken into custody with the help of Everett Police.

Details of what led to the disturbance call and Villanueva’s subsequent arrest were not immediately available.

Villanueva was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of his criminal case and an internal investigation.

"The Chelsea Police Department takes these matters seriously and is fully cooperating with the judicial process," Chief Houghton wrote in a press release.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

