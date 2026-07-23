Suffolk County jail inmate’s death ruled homicide; investigation continues

BOSTON — The death of a Suffolk County House of Correction inmate who died after an altercation with correctional officers has been ruled a homicide, according to the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Shacoby Kenny, 32, died Dec. 8 while in custody at the Suffolk County House of Correction. He had been jailed on assault and battery charges and was expected to be released on bail in the near future, according to his family.

Kenny’s mother said she is heartbroken by the loss of her son.

The medical examiner’s ruling comes several months after Kenny’s death and has prompted renewed scrutiny of the incident. A determination that a death is a homicide identifies how the death occurred but does not, by itself, mean anyone will face criminal charges.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell said her office continues to investigate the case.

“I know this finding may bring renewed pain and difficulty for those who loved him. My office is leading an active criminal investigation into Mr. Kenny’s death,” Campbell said in a statement.

According to officials, Kenny died after an altercation involving several correctional officers. Investigators are working to determine whether the force used to restrain him was legally justified.

State Sen. Liz Miranda said the case raises serious concerns about the use of force inside correctional facilities.

“Something happened that day that was not okay,” Miranda said. “There’s obviously a pattern of excessive use of force, and if it leads to someone’s death, I think we need to take it more seriously.”

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said it cannot comment on the ongoing investigation but confirmed the officers involved remain employed in positions that do not involve contact with inmates or detainees.

“All officers in question continue to serve in non-inmate/detainee contact posts, pending the outcome of the investigation,” the department said in a statement.

“If someone is doing something and pushing it too far that leads to someone losing their life, that’s not okay, and they have to be brought to justice,” Miranda said.

The senator has filed legislation that would create an independent body to oversee jail operations in Massachusetts. She said reforms should not have to wait for lawmakers to act.

“We don’t have to pass a bill to necessarily make change. We can make policy changes, administrative changes immediately if you see a pattern of concern, and this is a pattern of concern,” Miranda said.

The Attorney General’s Office has not announced whether any criminal charges will be filed. Investigators must first determine whether the correctional officers’ use of force was justified under the law before making that decision.

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