Canton man opened bedroom window, grabbed young woman while she slept, police say

CANTON, Mass. — A Canton man is facing criminal charges after police say he opened a woman’s bedroom window and grabbed her while she was sleeping early Wednesday morning.

Helohim Nedvaldo Francilme, 21, is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges of breaking and entering a building during the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and assault and battery, according to the Canton Police Department.

Helohim Nedvaldo Francilme, 21

Officers responded to a home on Pond View Road in Canton around 2:10 a.m. after receiving a report that someone had opened a bedroom window from outside, called the victim by name, and then fled, police said.

Investigators noted that a 21-year-old woman was asleep when someone reached through her window and grabbed her ankle. The woman told officers that she kicked at the suspect and ran from the room before contacting police.

Officers immediately searched the area and launched an investigation.

Police later learned that Francilme had allegedly attempted to contact the victim on social media about one hour before the incident. Officers then responded to Francilme’s home and arrested him.

“I’d like to acknowledge and commend the officers who responded to this incident for their professionalism, compassion toward the victim, and thorough investigative work,” Canton Police Chief Michael Daniels said in a statement. “Their coordinated response and attention to detail led to the rapid development of investigative leads while ensuring the victim and her family received support during this traumatic event.”

An investigation is ongoing.

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