Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with Boylston Street death, separate assault

BOSTON — Boston police have arrested a man in connection with two separate incidents that occurred within just a few hours of one another.

27-year-old Ashlie Jeremie of Bedford was arrested and charged with the following:

Murder

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Larceny Under $1,200

The incident began early Wednesday morning, just before 5:30 AM, when police responded to the intersection of Boylston and Tremont Street to reports of a person injured.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from “trauma to his body.” He was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

Then around 9:49 PM, officers arrested a man at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Surface Road and Beach Street in connection with an earlier, unrelated assault. Officers found a metal pole in the man’s possession.

An investigation determined that the victim was struck from behind by the pole. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Upon further investigation, the Boston Homicide Unit determined that the suspect responsible for the Boylston/Tremont Street incident was the same person arrested for the Beach Street incident.

Jeremie is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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