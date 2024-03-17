‘Sudden and tragic’: Chelsea Police Department mourning death of active-duty detective

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Chelsea Police Department on Saturday announced the “sudden and tragic passing” of an active-duty detective who played a major role in assisting with the dismantling of the violent MS-13 gang, among other notable accolades.

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of our Brother-in-Blue, Chelsea Police Detective Scott Conley,” Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton wrote in a Facebook post.

Houghton said that Conley’s death came after a lengthy battle with illness.

Conley joined the Chelsea Police Department in February 1996 after serving in the United States Army from 1991-2000. During his time with the department, Conley was assigned to the critical response team, receiving specialized training in tactical and urban operations with a focus on gang operations. He was also part of the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force, operating out of the Boston Field Office in Chelsea.

“We are heartbroken by the loss,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. “Detective Conley provided tremendous assistance to MSP on many cases, including the dismantling of the violent MS-13 gang. He made the streets of Chelsea safer for everyone who lived, worked, and raised families there.”

Houghton noted that Conley traveled on many occasions to Central America, most notably El Salvador, as a consultant for the United States Department of State. In 2017, Conley was asked to testify in front of Congress as an expert on border insecurity and the rise of transnational gangs in America.

“We sincerely feel this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Conley’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Houghton added. “Detective Conley’s presence will surely be missed. As we grieve his loss, remember Scott’s ardent dedication to our community and service to our nation as a United States Army veteran.”

Houghton said that funeral arrangements for Conley had not yet been announced.

