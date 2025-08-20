Stuff the Bus: Help Boston 25 collect school supplies for local students

The school year is just around the corner and students are in need of supplies.

Boston 25 is teaming up with Verizon and The Salvation Army for a one-day school supply drive, ‘Stuff the Bus’.

It’s happening at the Verizon store at 86 Worcester Road in Framingham.

Join us from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20.

Stores in Hanover, Shrewsbury, and Avon are also taking supplies.

