Local

Stuff the Bus: Help Boston 25 collect school supplies for local students

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

The school year is just around the corner and students are in need of supplies.

Boston 25 is teaming up with Verizon and The Salvation Army for a one-day school supply drive, ‘Stuff the Bus’.

It’s happening at the Verizon store at 86 Worcester Road in Framingham.

Join us from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20.

Stores in Hanover, Shrewsbury, and Avon are also taking supplies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read